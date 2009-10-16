“Jet” landing on Detroit’s head; Kobe Bryant owns Sin City

Whether you’re spending your valuable TV time or your valuable ticket money, when you settle in to watch an NBA preseason game, you hope everybody — or at least somebody — on the court treats it like Jason Terry did last night. In the Mavs/Pistons game that aired on NBA TV, Terry almost had you thinking something important was at stake. It seemed at every dead ball he was trying to hype up the Dallas crowd, raising his arms and screaming or doing his little “Jet” dance, and then between the lines he was locked in like it was a playoff game. Terry dropped 21 points (in just 23 minutes) on 8-of-10 shooting plus four threes in a Mavs’ blowout. Dirk Nowitzki scored 15, and Drew Gooden added 16 points and seven boards … Dime’s ranking of the NBA’s 30 go-to guys is down to the Top 10. Back when it began, Rip Hamilton was pegged as Detroit’s go-to guy going into this season, but from what was on display yesterday, it looks like Rodney Stuckey (20 pts, 5 asts) is the The Man now. He visibly has more confidence in his jump shot, he can still abuse guys off the dribble, and when Detroit has him on the court with Will Bynum playing point guard, Stuckey can post up his man and get buckets from there. Stuck has some gunner tendencies, but he was killing J.J. Barea whenever they were matched up … Rip (9 pts, 4-10 FG) has something weird going on with his head. Most of his hair is shaved off, except for some weird patch in the back that Drew Gooden wouldn’t even be proud of. After staring at it all night, we still can’t tell if it’s supposed to be a star or what … Bad sequence for Dallas’ Kris Humphries: On one end he got the ball wide-open under the rim and missed a bunny, then on the next play, Stuckey dunked on him without even seeming like he really tried. Humphries isn’t bad, though: He looks like what would’ve happened if A.C. Slater (the Jim Thorpe of Bayside High School) had made it to the League … There was a Jake Voskuhl sighting — made better by one of our boys e-mailing that he saw Jake and thought Evan Eschmeyer had made a comeback … Whenever you see Kobe playing on UNLV’s court, don’t you automatically think back to when Young Mamba put Ben Wallace on a poster before anybody really knew who Ben Wallace was? Last night Grizzled Vet Mamba returned to the scene of that crime and notched an easy 18 points and four steals in a win over the Kings, while Andrew Bynum had 24 points and eight boards and Ron Artest had seven points and seven rebounds in front of a Vegas crowd that included Floyd Mayweather Jr. Tyreke Evans put up 13 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals for Sacto, and Jason Thompson added 19 points and 14 rebounds … T-Mac sat on the bench for the first half of Rockets/Raptors (do the Toronto fans still boo him, too?), but didn’t show for the second. He wasn’t needed. Shane Battier put on the Iron Man scope and knocked down eight threes (26 pts) in the Houston win. Trevor Ariza added 18 points and three triples, while Chris Bosh scored 13 and Hedo Turkoglu had nine points and five assists … In front of a Kansas City crown that showed love for Mario Chalmers and Julian Wright (Jayhawks) and Michael Beasley (K-State), the Heat knocked off the Hornets. Beasley put up 11 points and 11 boards, D-Wade had 14 and six dimes, and Chalmers finished with 10 points, five boards and five assists. Wright posted 12 points and nine boards in the loss, while Chris Paul had a quiet six points and seven assists … Keep reminding yourself it’s just preseason, but Peja Stojakovic has been stinking it up. Last night he was 0-for-7 from the field, including bricks on all five of his three-point tries, dropping his numbers to 17% from the field — yes, SEVENTEEN percent — and 22 percent from long range in the exhibitions. Forget developing Wright into the SF of the future; if Peja’s struggles have anything to do with him coming off the bench, Byron Scott needs to put him back in the starting lineup before it’s too late. (Anyone else find it strange that NBA.com’s bio pic of Peja is one from some All-Star Game ages ago when he was still good? Is that some pissed-off Pacers fan’s idea of a joke? … Mehmet Okur‘s shots are dropping; he hit a pair of threes on his way to 15 points to help the Jazz top the Blazers. Deron Williams added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and rookie PG Eric Maynor slapped up 14, five dimes and two steals. Great quote by Jerry Sloan about Maynor: “He doesn’t look like he’s strong enough to hold down his breakfast. He’s got a little more toughness than what he looks at times.” … Steve Blake got the start for Portland at PG, hitting five threes and scoring 19 points with three assists in 22 minutes, while Andre Miller had 13 points and four dimes in 21 minutes. Whoever wins that job, how far do you think the Blazers can go this year? Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge and crew were the subject of yesterday’s Dime season preview. They’ve got talent at every position, a legit superstar in B-Roy, and a solid 4/5 combo in LaMarcus and Greg Oden. The Blazers can score and defend, but they don’t have many shooters. Too bad they missed their window with THIS GUY … We’re out like Eschmeyer …
.man i cant wait for next week’s it’s always sunny in philadelphia
FIRST – Stuckeys gonna kill this year.
Peja — Reminds of that song — My neck, my back…..my neck, my back!
nice one bruce…lol
@DVS… i read the same comment… same time last year…
DONT SLEEP ON REKE!
I’d leave the jury out on Stuckey if your basing your assessment on his destruction of Barea. He’s not exactly Ron Artest
Don’t sleep on Portland. Nate Mac knows how to coach. If Oden learns how to stay out of foul trouble (which he will) they’ll be tough.
Also, man, i’m tired of that twat Terry. He should change his nickname to Twat. Suits him better than Jet.
Question – do players who wear headbands do so because they have massive foreheads? Or do i just get used to seeing them with headbands which make their regular sized heads look bigger?
Im convinced Terry and Jermaine Oneal have some enormous foreheads. LBJs looks fairly massive too.
Like what I have been saying all along, Eric Maynor could be the real sleeper in the draft if he gets the ticks. His basketball IQ is way up high, was clutch in college, and mature enough to run a team.
My meal allowance says Detroit might be lottery bound this year.
I wouldn’t go as far as dooming the Pistons to the lottery. Remember the knicks almost made the playoffs in the east last year. East is real top heavy then just drops off
lakers are ready to dominate!!! CANNOT WAIT!!!!
Kobe and Sin in the same sentence…awkward…
alf – you must not be eatin’ much these days, always betting away your meal allowance
If Marion doesn’t implode I could see the Mavs grabbing the 4th seed, maybe even the 3rd – and I’ve never liked that team.
If Barea’s shot was consistent he could be a serious threat in the league. That and if he grew 6 inches.
Dejuan Blair for ROY – it’s gonna happen
I dunno ‘That’s whats up.’
Dejuan Blair – how’s he gonna get ‘media visibility’ playing for the Spurs?
He’s gonna have to pull down double-doubles a night coming off the bench — and that’s ONLY to get noticed.
And he’s gotta do this all year. And since the Spurs only show up on the national radar when they play solid teams, he’ll have to do this against good teams. Not saying he can’t. Just sayin’ there’s others who have a better chance to get ROY because of the situation there in, the visibility that they get, the reps they’ll get…so for Blair, possible win but not penciled in.
I really think Andre Miller could end up being the worst signing of the offseason. I could see him fucking things up in that locker room. The Blazers just seemed eager to spend the money they had.
I like Stuckey. I like Bynum. I don’t believe Rip is a go-to 2 guard anymore. He’s solid no doubt. But he shouldn’t be The Man in my opinion. And that’s where Stuckey comes in, but this Detroit team is flawed. Last year’s team was flawed too but there’s something else missing this year.
I don’t see much scoring going on.
I don’t know about their bigs.
I don’t how they’ll get outta the division.
I don’t what type of team they’ll field against big bruisers. They don’t have a SINGLE SEVEN FOOTER on thier roster. So?? What does that mean?
Well, when you look at their division, that’s kinda what you notice…when these new hybrid 4/5s and 2/3/4s and 1/2s cease to produce and coaches rely on traditional sets and roles – how’s Detroit gonna compete hard enough in their division to actually make it out of thier division?
Cleveland – we know they have 7 footers and we know the Cavs in general can score from more places than Lebron’s wrist.
Milwaukee – Bogut’s a legit 7ft. And we know Hakim and Redd can get it poppin’ all game long. Milwaukee’s question marks surround thier floor general, not their lack of wing depth.
Indy – His dearth of offensive skills may actually cancel his 7-footness out of the equation. But Hibbert will try very hard to do SUMPTIN. Along with Foster and Tyler and (plug in workhorse right here) And Foster alone is tougher than Kwame and Charlie put together. Hey, laugh, don’t believe me, but the proof’s in the pudding. He’s not as nice as them, well – he’s not as nice as Charlie but that gritty sh*t works out well for most teams. Hustling always leads to good thangs happening. And they gotta double double 3 point specialist.
Bulls. Thier backcourt is set with Rose and Johnny. We saw what they did to last year’s defending champs. They have 3 guys who are at least 7 feet tall. Thier starting 4/5 is not. That can mean trouble for Detroit.
If Detroit isn’t lottery bound, they’ll be fighting for the VERY LAST playoff spot this year.
Then again, the season hasn’t started yet and things will happen to render some of my words mute.
WOW. . . . .You guys are going hard on the Pistons.
I agree, they don’t have the 7fters, but besides Shaq and DHoward, who in the east is really that dominant down low.
What Detroit needs is to:
1. trade Rip for a back up 2 & a 7fter(even if he’s weak, just to have some size) (or Stephen Jackson).
2. move Stuckey to 2 and Bynum start at point.
3. BGordon would come off the bench for 1 & 2.
4. Explore how ready Austin Daye is and if ready enough, then split mins at 3 with Tay.
5. I think they are kinda cool with not so much offense at 4 & 5, but I think they need it.
We may see CWilcox have a 14pts a game year.
Remember, we are coming into the season with a 14 person roster…… look for Joe D to steal that 15th from somewhere!
I don’t see a lottery destined year.
Ceiling – 5th spot
Basement – 8th spot
Playoffs – NO DOUBT!! :-)
LMAO@ the way Ben Gordon was str8 Jackin last night. The one shot from the corner when he had a man in his jersy, hadn’t dribbled yet, then rose up and shot a brick. If he wasn’t wearing blue i would have sworn I was watching a bulls game.
Even Jason Maxiell looked lazy. the pistons are in trouble.
I was at the Lakers/Kings game in Vegas last night. Tyreke Evans looks like the real deal. He played point most of the night with Kobe checking him and he did alright. The Lakers look scary. Kobe looks very rested and looks like he’s playing in slo mo. He looks like Neo at the end of the first Matrix when everything slows down.
Hope Rip doesn’t suffer the same hair follicle/spider bite injury like Drew Gooden had.
Peja’s stint with the Pacers was more forgettable than Sheed’s stopover in Atlanta back in ’04.
Fraud Gayweather Jr. in the Lakers’ corner? Doubt it. Kobe and Artest are close pals with the Pacquiao. That’s right, Celtics fans, Pacman turned to the dark side when he and Mamba got a chance to hang out in the Flip Islands during Kobe’s Asian tour.
But Boston fans are used to the “Manny Being Manny” bullshit anyway…
Paging Wally World… get your slow footed ass in Portland!
i dont even know what comment on.. COME ON SEASON!! Nothin means anything yet so i hate to go all Black Eyed Peas and all but
I GOT A FEELING>>>> WOOOOOHHHHHOOOOOOOOOOOO
Lol anyone notice all them steals the mamba getting?? thats a PLUS to having Artest.. Kobe gets to roam more now.. And once i see the other PLUS to having Artest ill call it out but im already starting to see signs of what im looking for.. BYNUM LOOKING NICE.. So far that is.. if he makes it past April we in like Flint mafuckas!
I wanna believe that D. Blair has a chance to win ROY ala Duncan/Robinson with the Spurs…but I don’t think it’ll happen with guys like Griffin, Tyreke, and Harden getting much more PT.
Alf of Melmark??? Maynor is allright but he is many years away from making a big difference in the league. I saw him play last night and still not convinced he’ll “get there”. I am convinced though that A. Miller is a cancer on the Portland team. No doubt they needed another PG to help run the show…but the man’s visible attitude problems and body language on the court made me sick.
LMAO @ sh!tfaced —-> “Fraud Gayweather Jr” funny!!
what happened to D.Gooden? a spider bite?
anyone see Hawes (Kings) last night against the Lakers? I took a look at him and thought Chris Mihm made a comeback!
@ EF
I saw a picture and he does straight look like Mihm lmao..
That dunk of LJ is SICK! After signing a huge shoe contract for the chinese shoe Damon Jones went down hill! Italy huh? Whatever.
I hope Blake gets more tick than Miller. He can run that team AND hit 3’s out of his ass. Miller is a great PG, but a loner, not close to his teammates and can’t hit the side of a barn from beyond 25 feet. I see Blake getting mroe tick.
And to the first poster, ME TOO. That show is GREAT!