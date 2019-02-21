Getty Image

Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim was involved in an accident late Wednesday night on I-690 in which he struck and killed a man, Jorge Jimenez, walking away from his car after a single-car accident on the interstate.

According to Syracuse police, Boeheim was attempting to avoid the car that had stopped in the middle of the road, but Jimenez had gotten out of the car and was walking on the highway near the car when he was hit, via Syracuse.com.

“The occupants then exited the vehicle and proceeded to walk on the highway within close proximity to that vehicle,” Syracuse police said in a 9:51 a.m. news release. “An oncoming vehicle noticed the disabled car and tried avoiding the vehicle, which was in the middle of the road.”