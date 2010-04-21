Jim Jones & God Shammgod Are Ready For Band of Ballers ATL

Converse held it’s first ever Band of Ballers Basketball Tournament last year – as different artists (including Jim Jones, Asher Roth, Pac Div, DJ A-Trak, Mad Decent, and Matt & Kim) and their respective entourages squared off in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. I had the pleasure of being invited to last year’s successful event as it was hosted in New York City, but this year’s sequel will be held at a private location in Atlanta on May 1st. (And Dime’s Aron Phillips will be in attendance.)

The Jones Family was a team made up of Jimmy’s cousins who could each flat out ball, but to make things even more unfair for opposing teams, they’ve added God Shammgod to their roster. Shammgod, God Shammgod or Shammgod Wells, whatever you call him, can straight up ball – especially in a streetball-like setting. After all, the man has a crossover named after him!

It’ll be interesting to see if The Capo will still talk all that trash in front of a hostile Dirty South crowd that will most likely be pulling for one of the local teams in Southern Hospitality (Shawty Lo, OJ Da Juiceman and Pill) or Jermaine Dupri and the So So Def Family. J.D. has money in the bank, so I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see a familiar face suit up for his team to one-up Jimmy’s acquisition of Shammgod. As you can see on the flyer, the full list of participants also includes Jay Electronica, Sean Price, Donnis, The Black Lips, Of Montreal and Steel Train.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think? Who’s going to win?

Follow Jeff on Twitter at @WeAllScheme.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.