The Office

It’s Election Day in the United States, and all across America, citizens are heading to the polls to vote on a myriad of federal, state, and local elections. This one is particularly fascinating, as it’s the midterm election for the first term of the Donald Trump presidency. Midterms for a generally unpopular president could mean a national wave for the opposing party, and while that is projected to occur in the House of Representatives, the map is far less kind for Democrats in the Senate.

As such, celebrities are using their social media accounts to encourage folks to get out and vote in any way they can. Former The Office star John Krasinski took this a step further than a post or two — he decided to encourage voting by quote tweeting people who, among other things, sent pictures of themselves wearing an I Voted sticker.

But because nothing on the internet can be handled earnestly, someone decided to pull a fast one on Krasinski, tweeting a picture of Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and his wife, Jada, after they went to the polls on election day. Krasinski ended up falling for the prank and was happy to see two people — neither of whom were the person tweeting at him — doing his civic duty.