Huntington Prep standout Jimma Gatwech very well might be the best dunker in all of high school basketball. The 6’4 guard prospect has shown off his ability to fly in the past — earlier this year, Gatwech went behind the back during a high school game, which is still one of the more insane in-game dunks we’ve ever seen.

But as it turns out, Gatwech isn’t done doing stuff that blows all of our minds in the middle of a game. His latest bit of brilliance came during an AAU contest, where Gatwech suits up for Mudiay Elite. The class of 2020 recruit got out ahead of the defense, saw that he had the chance to turn heads, and went deep into his bag of tricks, going under his legs a la Aaron Gordon in the 2016 Dunk Contest.