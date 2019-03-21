Jimmer Fredette Has Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With The Suns

Getty Image

Jimmermania is coming back stateside, and, appropriately, he’s arriving right as the NCAA Tournament begins.

Nearly a decade after Jimmer Fredette became a household name for hoisting deep threes for BYU, the Cougar legend is headed back to the NBA after nearly three years out of the league. Fredette has been lighting it up in the Chinese Basketball Association to the tune of 36 points per game this season and will join the Phoenix Suns for the end of the season — and possibly beyond.

After reports emerged on Wednesday night that Fredette was meeting with the Suns, Shams Charania brought word that a deal had been reached and Fredette would sign a two-year deal, with a team option for next season.