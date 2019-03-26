Getty Image

Jimmer Fredette is back in the NBA for the first time in three years, as he inked a deal with the Phoenix Suns for the rest of this season, with a team option for next year.

Fredette has lit up the Chinese Basketball Association during his NBA hiatus, averaging 36 points per game this season in China. However, he’s keeping the NBA dream alive and remains a fan favorite, especially in Utah where he starred at BYU, launching deep threes and just generally getting buckets for the Cougars.

On Monday night, Fredette made his second appearance of the season for Phoenix, after playing four minutes against the Kings, and when he checked in the game in Utah he received a standing ovation from the Jazz faithful, where Jimmermania is still running wild all these years later.