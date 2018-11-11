Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is now a member of the 76ers and it’s almost everything he wanted. The former Timberwolves star demanded a trade out of Minnesota and a large part of why he was eventually traded had to do with locker room issues. Butler is a bonafide star and one of the NBA’s best two-way players. He was monumental in the Wolves making their first playoff appearance in over a decade last season. However, the talent comes at the cost of dealing with someone that can be a headache.

The Wolves aren’t the first time a team has traded Butler away screaming. Butler’s first team, the Bulls, were also reaping the benefits of having him on the roster. His talent was great, but again he had problems of raising up young players in the locker room and getting along with the organization. He and Dwyane Wade infamously feuded against the entire Bulls locker room, calling out the entire team after a loss, only to have Rajon Rondo call them out the following day.

In Minnesota, Butler had well-known friction with young All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and spent an entire practice following his trade demand, berating Towns and Andrew Wiggins. These types of incidents seem to follow Butler everywhere he goes and it’s starting to become noticeable.