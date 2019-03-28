Jimmy Butler Owes Antonio Brown $30,000 For A Misguided Bet On The Football Field

Jimmy Butler is known as one of the NBA’s most competitive players, and at times that fire gets him into some trouble. We saw it happen earlier this year with the infamous Timberwolves practice after his trade request that all but sealed his fate in Minnesota, and he’s had other internal spats with teammates in Chicago.

However, nothing has been as costly as when Butler let his competitive nature lead him to talking reckless to All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown while participating in some football training with he and Russell Wilson.

Butler, who joined First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” on Thursday, told the story of how he made an ill-advised $30,000 bet with Brown that’s still outstanding. Butler bet Brown he could keep him from catching a ball in the red zone going 1-on-1 with Wilson at quarterback and unsurprisingly lost. Now, he’s on the hook for some serious cash (you can find this story around the 11:45 mark of the below video).

