Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are 17-8 since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves, a good mark considering the type of overhaul required when a new star joins a team on the fly. Still, things have not been perfect in the City of Brotherly Love, and as a result, the team’s newest acquisition is challenging aspects of the team’s offense.

According to a report by Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Butler, who isn’t exactly known for his subtlety, has “aggressively” challenged Brett Brown with regards to his role within the team’s offense.