Jimmy Butler Apparently Chose The Heat Over A Max Offer From The Sixers

07.01.19 2 hours ago

Jimmy Butler is finally, officially headed to Miami after an extremely complicated trade that grew larger on Monday after the Dallas Mavericks had a change of heart about acquiring Goran Dragic. While it was never in doubt that Butler would end up in Miami after his intentions were announced, there were a lot of questions worth answering about why he decided to leave Philadelphia.

Considering that the Sixers immediately agreed to sign Al Horford away from Boston shortly after the news of Butler’s departure broke, there was some speculation that the team had not fully intended to keep Butler with the max contract they were able to.

But despite a number of indicators that Butler enjoyed his time in Philadelphia and was willing to stay with the team, it doesn’t appear the Sixers actually did anything wrong in their pursuit of re-signing the enigmatic guard. Rather, it seems that Butler wanted to move on.

