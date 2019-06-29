Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is among the most in-demand free agents on the market. The veteran wing is a superstar capable of helping teams make the postseason, as we saw with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017-18, or put them in a position to compete for a title, as we saw with the Philadelphia 76ers this past season.

As such, teams want to sit down with Butler, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there are a pair of potential suitors who will get meetings with him after free agency opens up on Sunday evening. Both the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets, which were linked heavily to Butler when the Timberwolves put him on the trade block last season, will get the opportunity to make their pitches.

The issue is that neither team is capable of signing Butler to a contract, which leads to the second half of Woj’s report: The Sixers apparently are not opposed to the concept of a sign-and-trade if the opportunity presents itself.