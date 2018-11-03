Getty Image

NBA teams and players are smarter than ever about playing the long game when it comes to keeping bodies right. Players are competitors and want to win every night, sure, but we’re at a point where everyone understands the most important thing is being ready for the postseason above all else. Sometimes, that means teams giving players the night off for the second game of a back-to-back.

This is especially the case for players who are crucial to their team’s success and can’t over-exert themselves for one reason or another. The best examples in 2018-19 are Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard — the former is constantly getting his body right after not doing all that much in the preseason besides trying to get traded, the latter barely played last year with a lingering quad injury.

Both All-Stars played on Friday night, have Saturday off, then have back-to-backs on Sunday and Monday. After their games on Friday, they both spoke about what’s on the horizon, and both made it clear that playing in back-to-backs aren’t necessarily the best idea.

“I just wanted to get healthy,” Leonard said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “I feel healthy now, and they just don’t want to rush into things. I don’t either. It’s a long season, so we’re thinking about the long road.”