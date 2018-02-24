Jimmy Butler Had To Be Carried Off The Floor After Injuring His Knee

The Minnesota Timberwolves are enjoying an encouraging season, and in short, the best campaign for the franchise since Kevin Garnett’s prime. However, things could spin into peril in the aftermath of what occurred on Friday evening, as All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler had to be carried off the floor during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets.
Butler appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury, and he was quickly surrounded by teammates and team personnel before being helped to the locker room while putting no weight on the leg in question.
Tibs won’t rest until he grinds those knees to powder.
Sad thing is this probably means a LOT more minutes for Wiggins and Towns. They’ll likely both end up like Deng, washed up before 30 because of a coach who refuses to rely on his bench.