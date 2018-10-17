Getty Image

Against all odds, Jimmy Butler will make his season debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night after requesting a trade from the team last month and assuring the front office that he will opt out of the final year of his contract and head elsewhere in the 2019 offseason. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said his workhorse guard will play in shorter segments against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, per Kyle Ratke, given that Butler didn’t see the floor in any preseason games.

Thibs says Jimmy Butler will probably play in shorter segments tonight with no preseason play under his belt. — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) October 17, 2018

Whether or not Butler actually plays fewer minutes is unclear from the language of the tweet. However, his minutes will presumably have to be realigned so that he shares the court more often with Minnesota’s second and third units, lineups that reportedly destroyed the Timberwolves starters last week during the first practice Butler attended after his trade demand.