NBA Stars Were In Awe Of Jimmy Butler’s Incredible Game 3 Performance

The performance Jimmy Butler put on in Game 3 of the NBA Finals was masterful. Without Bam Adebayo or Goran Dragic it seemed like the Lakers were assured a 3-0 lead in the series. What nobody accounted for was Butler playing arguably the best basketball of his entire life.

Butler finished Game 3 with 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds and, as cliche as it sounds, left absolutely everything on the floor. Every time Butler hit the floor you weren’t sure if he was going to get back up, not just because of the beating he was taken every time he drove to the rim, but because sheer exhaustion was surely going to get to him first. Butler pushed through, though, and managed to send Miami to Game 4 down just 2-1 with an opportunity to tie the series up.

The entire NBA world watched Butler’s performance and let’s just say they couldn’t help but be impressed with what he brought.

Jimmy a DOG!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 5, 2020

Truly a masterpiece from Jimmy — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) October 5, 2020

Ok Jimmy 😤 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) October 5, 2020

Damn Jimmy really like that. I thought for sure a 🧹was coming. Bruh really went to work work — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 5, 2020

Heat made great adjustments oh and Jimmy Butler been hoopin from the start — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 5, 2020

If there is one thing players respect above all else it’s someone that is willing to do everything to grind out a win. Even a couple of Butler’s former teammates in Dwyane Wade and Joel Embiid had to chime in — as did Dragic and other current teammates on seeing the Heat’s leader will them to a win.

Inspiring — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 5, 2020

Talk yo sh*t JIMMY!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 5, 2020

Brate @JimmyButler showed today why he is the leader and the heart of this team !!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wBJsfI1Hav — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) October 5, 2020

Jimmy buckets it was a honor to play aside you!!! #leader — James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) October 5, 2020

Other players across the league wanted to put some respect on Butler’s name after his reputation got dragged through the mud for how he left Minnesota and Philadelphia.

They really tried to trick us into thinking that Jimmy wasn’t a guy that you want on your team if you wanna win 🤦🏽‍♂️. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 5, 2020

I don’t wanna hear anymore Jimmy Butler slander.. that man is TOUGH — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 5, 2020

Butler’s performance in the bubble has done wonders for his reputation. He came into this season being seen as someone that is a bit of a headache, but after an NBA Finals performance like that he is going to be viewed as someone that is worth every single headache, he brings because he’ll lay it all on the line for a win when it matters most.