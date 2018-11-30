Getty Image

It’s been a weird season for Jimmy Butler. The All-Star swingman produced quite a few fireworks while employed by the Minnesota Timberwolves but, after his forcing his exit to Philadelphia, Butler’s impact has been felt in a big way with the Sixers. In fact, his new team is 6-2 with Butler in the lineup and the big-time scorer has been responsible for late-game heroics along the way.

Upon his arrival, Butler made it (very) clear that he’s enjoying his new situation, even if it came with a bit of shade towards Minnesota. Regardless, he appears to be quite content in Philadelphia and, with an eye toward showing appreciation to his new organization, Butler reportedly put together quite a gesture this week.

So much for not being a great teammate: @JimmyButler gave everyone, I mean EVERYONE – including cooks, the cleaning crew, secretaries, team doctors – in the #Sixers’ basketball operations a pair of Air Jordans as a thank you gift. In all, he gave out around 67 pairs of Jordans. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 30, 2018

It goes without saying that it is impressive for any NBA player, no matter their net worth, to invest this heavily in those around him and Butler should be credited for that. There have been many instances of players taking care of teammates in similar fashion but Butler going the extra mile, as Keith Pompey notes, to bestow the same gift on staff members that wouldn’t always receive that kind of attention is noteworthy at the very least.

Of course, it would be difficult to completely forget all of the antics Butler executed in getting himself out of Minnesota but, in the same breath, there were also nice moments (even off the court) for Butler during that stint as well. Undoubtedly, some will push back on this effort at a goodwill gesture but, regardless, Butler did a very nice thing for dozens of people in Philadelphia and it came in the Thanksgiving spirit.