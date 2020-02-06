The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and several teams have already thrown their hats into the ring. The first domino was a massive four-team trade that broke late on Tuesday night, with Clint Capela going to Atlanta, Robert Covington headed to Houston, and various other players going to Minnesota and Denver. Dewayne Dedmon was also dealt on Wednesday evening when news broke that he would be returning to the Hawks via a deal with Sacramento in exchange for Alex Len and Jabari Parker. Atlanta would also receive a pair of second-round picks.

The Heat also found themselves at the center of the Andre Iguodala ordeal, reportedly finagling a trade that would bring him to Miami in a deal that would send Justise Winslow to Memphis. Iguodala was also said to be signing a two-year $30 million extension, which includes a team option for the second year. Not only would Iguodala be heading to Miami, but the Heat were working on expanding that deal into a three-team trade that would also bring them Danilo Gallinari from Oklahoma City.

Amid all that excitement, there was still a game to be played, one that featured the aforementioned Heat in a marquee matchup against the Clippers in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, there was a bit a troubling moment late in the third quarter when Jimmy Butler suffered an apparent arm injury and left the game.

It’s hard to know precisely when it happened, but it wasn’t long after this play that Butler headed back to the locker room without moving his right arm much.

Here’s where the Jimmy Butler injury may have happened. pic.twitter.com/XQLgZQekMb — SUSPENDED AGAIN (@FTBeard1) February 6, 2020

Butler had 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds up to that point before leaving the game, and was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder and would not return. His status going forward is unknown, but hopefully it will not be an injury that lingers too long.