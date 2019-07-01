The Jimmy Butler Sign-And-Trade Will Reportedly Include The Clippers And Blazers

07.01.19 10 mins ago

Getty Image

When the NBA’s free agency moratorium period opened at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, a number of deals got done in the first 30 minutes, as always happens.

The biggest was the Nets getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, which left Kawhi Leonard and the Sixers’ two stars, Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler, as the biggest stars remaining. After Harris got a near max to stay in Philly, all eyes turned to Butler and shortly after it was announced a sign-and-trade was sending Butler to Miami — with the Sixers getting Josh Richardson and signing Al Horford.

However, the Heat needed to send out $16.1 million in contracts to make the rest of the deal work and initially, it was reported Goran Dragic would head to the Mavericks. Then it was Derrick Jones Jr. and Kelly Olynyk, not Dragic, going to Dallas, and after further confusion, it was reported the deal had died and a new third team would need to be involved.

As such, the last 14 hours was a bit chaotic, with the Heat dealing Hassan Whiteside to Portland, but that not being nearly enough to create the necessary salary matching in the Butler deal. That deal, however, facilitated the Heat getting the Butler trade done in what became a four-team trade with the Clippers and Blazers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Portland Trail Blazers#Los Angeles Clippers#Jimmy Butler#Miami Heat
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyJIMMY BUTLERLos Angeles ClippersMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 6 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP