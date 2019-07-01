Getty Image

When the NBA’s free agency moratorium period opened at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, a number of deals got done in the first 30 minutes, as always happens.

The biggest was the Nets getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, which left Kawhi Leonard and the Sixers’ two stars, Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler, as the biggest stars remaining. After Harris got a near max to stay in Philly, all eyes turned to Butler and shortly after it was announced a sign-and-trade was sending Butler to Miami — with the Sixers getting Josh Richardson and signing Al Horford.

However, the Heat needed to send out $16.1 million in contracts to make the rest of the deal work and initially, it was reported Goran Dragic would head to the Mavericks. Then it was Derrick Jones Jr. and Kelly Olynyk, not Dragic, going to Dallas, and after further confusion, it was reported the deal had died and a new third team would need to be involved.

As such, the last 14 hours was a bit chaotic, with the Heat dealing Hassan Whiteside to Portland, but that not being nearly enough to create the necessary salary matching in the Butler deal. That deal, however, facilitated the Heat getting the Butler trade done in what became a four-team trade with the Clippers and Blazers.