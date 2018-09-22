Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he won’t be around for the activities that come with the start of team training camp.

The guard has requested a trade out of Minnesota, apparently citing irreconcilable differences between himself and the organization. Butler also has said he doesn’t’ see a future in Minnesota, and with his free agency looming after this season, it makes sense that the Timberwolves try to maximize a return for him.

But while the situation sorts itself out, the NBA calendar actually has some events on it, including Timberwolves team media day. But according to a report, Butler won’t be in front of the camera in a Timberwolves jersey pretending that everything is OK.