Jimmy Butler Will Not Play In Game 2 Of Heat-Knicks Due To An Ankle Injury

The Miami Heat picked up an impressive Game 1 win over the New York Knicks in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. For Miami, the win came in spite of an injury to star wing Jimmy Butler, who rolled his ankle when things were tight in the fourth quarter but managed to stay in the game and help the Heat take home court advantage away from their rivals.

Unfortunately for Miami, Butler’s injury will end up costing him at least one game in the series. The team announced on Tuesday evening that Butler’s ankle will hold him out of Game 2 at Madison Square Garden, which is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Losing Butler is a gigantic blow for a team that is already shorthanded due to Tyler Herro’s absence, as he suffered a fracture in his hand during Miami’s opening round win over the Milwaukee Bucks. While the Heat were able to navigate that, Butler was the driving force behind it, as he played perhaps the best series of his decorated postseason career to help knock off Milwaukee.

Miami’s win in Game 1 came as a number of players were able to reach double-digit scoring, with Gabe Vincent’s 20 points leading the way. Both Kyle Lowry (18 points) and Bam Adebayo (16 points) were able to pitch in big scoring nights as well.

