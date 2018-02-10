There were some emotional returns around the NBA on Friday night. First, Dwyane Wade returned to Miami after the Heat acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA trade deadline and received a thunderous ovation. Soon after, Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson made their returns to Chicago as the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Bulls.

Butler and Gibson were beloved by Chicago fans, and both left the organization within the last year. Gibson was traded to Oklahoma City mid-season last year and eventually ended up in Minnesota, while Butler was traded directly to the Wolves on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The two players were crucial pieces of the team’s core for years, and were the kind of guys who always left it all on the floor at the United Center. In a really awesome moment, the Bulls decided to thank them for their tenures with the team by airing a video in the stadium during a time out.