Jimmy Butler has finally been traded ending a disastrous marriage in Minnesota. The former Timberwolves star is heading to the 76ers, but that wasn’t necessarily Minnesota’s first option for a trade destination. There were numerous reports that the Wolves passed on an offer from the Heat that would have sent Butler to Miami. In return, Minnesota would have gotten Josh Richardson and a first-round pick, but they rebuffed that offer in hopes of getting more.

Wanting more was a constant problem for the Wolves throughout this saga. Minnesota was talking to other teams besides Miami and Philadelphia, but were never able to get other teams to offer up an All-Star caliber player in return. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wolves were talking to both the Pelicans and the Wizards. Both teams had interest, but not enough to cause them to part with a star guard as Minnesota was requesting.