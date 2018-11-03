Jimmy Butler Stresses His Timberwolves Teammates Are ‘My Guys’

Getty Image

Much has been made about the relationship between Jimmy Butler and his teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s been widely reported that there has been tension between the famously intense Butler and some of his more laid-back teammates, namely Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. While that might not have led directly to his trade request, Butler did discuss his desire to bring the best out of the two youngsters.

But despite the apparent discontent, and despite his trade request, Butler wants it to be known that he is tight with the rest of the team’s locker room. On the heels of his performance in Minnesota’s 116-99 loss to Golden State, Butler spoke with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports about how his teammates are “my guys.”

“Look, [my situation] don’t got [expletive] to do with me and everybody in this [expletive] locker room,” Butler said. “I love these [expletive]. I’m going to keep it one hundred with you. I love these guys. So, when everybody says, ‘Oh, there’s going to be a problem in the locker room.’ Yeah, all right. Does it look like there’s a problem in the locker room?”