The Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota will apparently drag out into the regular season as it appears Tom Thibodeau has won for the moment. The disgruntled star has spent the past month telling anybody who will listen that he wants the Timberwolves to trade him. Thibodeau, however, has reportedly dragged his feet on it and has tried to convince Butler to return multiple times.

Thibodeau was originally unsuccessful but after a dramatic return to practice on Wednesday it appears that Butler will remain with the team for now. Thibodeau told media on Sunday that he expects Butler to play in the season opener and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that trade talks for Butler have been mostly dead. For now, Thibs wins.