Tom Thibodeau Expects Jimmy Butler To Play In The Timberwolves Season Opener

10.14.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota will apparently drag out into the regular season as it appears Tom Thibodeau has won for the moment. The disgruntled star has spent the past month telling anybody who will listen that he wants the Timberwolves to trade him. Thibodeau, however, has reportedly dragged his feet on it and has tried to convince Butler to return multiple times.

Thibodeau was originally unsuccessful but after a dramatic return to practice on Wednesday it appears that Butler will remain with the team for now. Thibodeau told media on Sunday that he expects Butler to play in the season opener and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that trade talks for Butler have been mostly dead. For now, Thibs wins.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP