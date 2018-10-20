Getty Image

Jimmy Butler might have some supporters in the front office and elsewhere in the NBA, but Minnesota Timberwolves fans made their feelings toward the point guard known on Friday night at the team’s home opener.

Butler’s introduction drew heavy boos from the Minnesota crowd as the team tipped off the home slate against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The crowd booed Butler hard, though there were some cheers for the player who formally requested a trade last month.

Butler hasn’t been traded, though, and he returned to practice with fiery passion last week. It was a huge controversy, with Butler accusing the other stars on the team of simply not trying hard enough. But Butler is still on the team, and when the Timberwolves decided he would actually play, it seemed inevitable that the crowd would give him an interesting welcome.