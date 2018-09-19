You Can Already Wager On Where Jimmy Butler Will Be Traded

Getty Image

In a rare mid-September NBA bombshell, reports indicate that Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. There are obvious implications when it comes to the future of Minnesota’s roster but, beyond that, there is wild intrigue as to where Butler might land, especially considering that a small list of his preferred destinations has already leaked publicly.

With that as the backdrop, the good folks at Bovada.lv already have odds on the board as to where Butler will be when the 2018-19 season begins and that means a good, old-fashioned wagering opportunity. Though it may feel surprising, the Wolves are actually considered the betting favorite to retain Butler’s services into the season and a report from ESPN indicates that Minnesota’s central decision-maker, Tom Thibodeau, has “no interest” in trading his All-Star wing.

Beyond that, teams like the Sixers, Celtics and Lakers have odds on the board, even despite the fact that the well-publicized list does not include any of those franchises. In fact, Philadelphia has the second-best odds (11/4) at the outset, with the Knicks and Nets sandwiched around the Lakers on the board. For value purposes, the Clippers might actually form the best odds at 9/1, as the team employs an interesting assortment of trade assets in conjunction with the obvious allure of Los Angeles.

It might not be the best idea to actually wager hard-earned dollars on something as complicated as NBA trade negotiations but, if you feel led, here is the full list (including the reigning champion Warriors), courtesy of Bovada.