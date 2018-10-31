Getty Image

In recent days, Jimmy Butler trade talks have seemingly dimmed, at least in the public consciousness. With that said, the general consensus appears to be that a deal is still likely to occur at some point in the future and, according to one report, the Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as a team that can make a play for the All-Star guard.

Marc Stein of the New York Times, as part of his weekly newsletter, noted that rumblings of a four-pick offer from the Houston Rockets may have been to stoke the fire of other franchises, including Philadelphia.

Word of the Rockets’ offer spreading when it did thus theoretically opened a window for the other known Butler suitors — Miami and potentially Philadelphia — to re-engage the Wolves. There have been steady rumbles around the league in recent days that the 76ers will ultimately give the Heat some competition in the Butler Sweepstakes, after it appeared for the longest time that Miami was the only team seriously interested in trading for Butler before he becomes a free agent.

It isn’t a surprise that the Sixers would be on a potential list of suitors, as Philadelphia combines the need for a top-tier wing with an urgency to win right now . Butler wouldn’t be a flawless fit in that floor-spacing isn’t his primary point of value but, in the same breath, he would bring an element that Brett Brown’s team simply doesn’t have right now and the Sixers do have theoretical assets (headlined by Markelle Fultz and draft capital) to send to Minnesota in a deal, should they choose to seriously enter the ring.

At this point, rumblings from around the league don’t fully equate to “rumors” but the Sixers have the means and opportunity to make a big pitch, especially if they see the door opening on the part of the Wolves as the season progresses.