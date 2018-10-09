Getty Image

It’s now been three weeks since Jimmy Butler made his trade request to Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves, with said request becoming public one day later. In that time, Butler has not been with the team, only working out at the facility when the Wolves are on the road, but that hasn’t stopped Thibodeau from trying to convince him to return.

To this point, Butler has been adamant about being traded and hasn’t been pleased with the lack of progress in trade discussions. Talks with the Miami Heat got the farthest of any, per reports, but fell apart late as the two sides could not figure out a final agreement that suited both parties.

Some have speculated that Thibodeau has purposefully asked for too much in return for Butler in order to tank discussions to hopefully force Butler to play at the beginning of the season in Minnesota, in hopes of making things work. On Monday, Butler apparently met with Thibodeau in Minnesota to, once again, make it known that he doesn’t want to be there and wants to be traded soon.