Getty Image

The Jimmy Butler trade saga continues and, in recent days (er, hours), things have only gotten weirder. There was a disagreement with regard to a players-only meeting, with Butler indicating one took place and members of the Minnesota Timberwolves disputing that notion. In addition, the Wolves cancelled practice one day after Butler showed up and dominated a practice and, in short, there is no end in sight.

Further illustrating that is the fact that the Miami Heat appear to be the only active suitor for Butler in trade talks and, at the moment, talks seem to have broken down. The latest update stems from reporting from Jorge Sedano of ESPN, who appeared on radio and indicated that Tom Thibodeau balked at a deal after medical information was shared because he wanted more.