Getty Image

NBA preseason is underway and, while there are two weeks of exhibition action before the actual campaign begins, story lines are already flying around the league. Perhaps the biggest domino is the status of Jimmy Butler, who submitted a trade request in mid-September but remains on the roster of the Minnesota Timberwolves as October arrives.

While it isn’t necessarily a shock that Butler hasn’t been dealt yet considering the timeline and logistics, it appears that some “wise” individuals might be assuming a deal gets done in the near future. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook recently updated its season win total lines and, in doing so, dropped Minnesota’s projection from a high of 45 wins in mid-September down to 41 wins.