Jimmy Butler Understands Joel Embiid’s Frustration With His New Role

12.09.18 1 hour ago

The honeymoon period in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. After Minnesota traded Jimmy Butler to the Sixers last month in exchange for Robert Covington and Dario Saric, it appeared both sides came out winners in the deal, as Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns found his footing again and Philly went on a tear.

The Sixers are 9-3 since Butler came to town, and they appear poised to make a legitimate run at the Eastern Conference crown this season. But on rare occasions, winning doesn’t always solve everything. After their latest loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, franchise center Joel Embiid told reporters that he hasn’t been feeling like himself lately.

That’s a disconcerting sign given all the turmoil that surrounded Butler in Minnesota, specifically among their incumbent stars, who grew increasingly frustrated with having to take a backseat to the All-Star guard. But Butler did his best to downplay those comments when speaking to reporters over the weekend, saying he understands how Embiid feels.

