Despite holding the No. 4 seed in the East and winning seven of their last 10 games, things in Philadelphia aren’t exactly on solid footing. There have been rumors of discord within the Sixers organization regarding Jimmy Butler, from Joel Embiid to being unhappy with the offense to a widely-reported shouting match with coach Brett Brown during a film session.

Still, these rumblings haven’t translated to the team struggling. At 32-17 for the season and just 3.5 games out of first, Philadelphia’s success on the floor has meant that these rumors are something that haven’t gotten all that much attention, something that should continue to be the case unless the bottom falls out.

However, there is some bad news in Sixerland, as Butler will get the wrist that has cost him the last two games examined by a doctor. According Shams Charania of The Athletic, he’s scheduled to travel to Denver with the team but will likely miss Saturday’s game following an evaluation on his wrist in Los Angeles on Friday.