The Philadelphia 76ers have been without the services of Jimmy Butler for the last two games. Butler has been on the sideline due to a wrist injury, and because this is the Sixers we’re talking about here, everyone was on pins and needles about whether this was a relatively minor knock or something more serious.

Butler met with a specialist in Los Angeles on Friday while the Sixers were on a west coast swing. It was viewed as unlikely that he’d be able to take the floor for Saturday’s game against the Nuggets in Denver, something that was ultimately determined to be true.

However, there was some good news about his status going forward. Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reported that Butler suffered a sprain in his right wrist, one that isn’t expected to prevent him from playing in Tuesday’s game at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.