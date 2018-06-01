The Latest NBA Mean Tweets Includes Kobe Bryant Singing Seal’s ‘Kiss From A Rose’

05.31.18

Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets is as popular as any recurring late night talk show segment. For some reason, people enjoy watching famous people read tweets in which random folks on the internet are really mean to them. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why this segment works, but it just does, so Kimmel and his team do it with some frequency.

Prior to tip off of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, we got the latest version of NBA Mean Tweets. As always, it was funny, especially because we got Andre Drummond having to contain laughter as someone said Stevie Wonder like him and Stephen A. Smith getting called a human Caps Lock button.

