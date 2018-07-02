J.J. Redick Will Reportedly Stay With The 76ers On Another One-Year Deal

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Philadelphia 76ers
07.02.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Heading into 2018 free agency, J.J. Redick was in a strange position. The all-world shooter signed what he described as a “tricky” one-year contract before the 2017-2018 season and, in short, Redick provided exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers envisioned when adding him at a high, short-term price.

However, Redick’s contract situation was inextricably tied to loftier pursuits from the Sixers and, even beyond that, the “balloon payment” nature of his last deal was always going to make things complicated moving forward. With the Sixers missing out on Paul George and LeBron James this summer, they’ve turned their attention to building their roster around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons once again.

The biggest need in Philly is shooters, so it made sense to learn that the Sixers were bringing Redick back for the 2018-19 season on another one-year deal, but this time for a much lower price.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyJ.J. RedickPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 32 mins ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP