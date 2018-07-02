Getty Image

Heading into 2018 free agency, J.J. Redick was in a strange position. The all-world shooter signed what he described as a “tricky” one-year contract before the 2017-2018 season and, in short, Redick provided exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers envisioned when adding him at a high, short-term price.

However, Redick’s contract situation was inextricably tied to loftier pursuits from the Sixers and, even beyond that, the “balloon payment” nature of his last deal was always going to make things complicated moving forward. With the Sixers missing out on Paul George and LeBron James this summer, they’ve turned their attention to building their roster around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons once again.

The biggest need in Philly is shooters, so it made sense to learn that the Sixers were bringing Redick back for the 2018-19 season on another one-year deal, but this time for a much lower price.