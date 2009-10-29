J.J. Redick Thinks The Road To The Finals Will Be Harder In 2009-10

Even with seven new faces on the roster, the Orlando Magic have been playing like they’ve been together for years. After posting a perfect 8-0 preseason record and dominating Philly 120-106 in the home opener last night, the team is showing why they were the Eastern Conference Champions last year.

One member of the Magic that could have a bigger role in the team’s quest to return to the Finals is fourth-year guard J.J. Redick. With a 5.5 ppg career average, it’s fair to say the former Duke All-American and lottery pick has not lived up to his billing so far. Now that Hedo Turkoglu has gone north of the border and Courtney Lee and Rafer Alston were shipped out to Jersey, the Magic might have more of an opportunity for Redick to get more burn and more shots.

In last night’s game against the Sixers, J.J. came off the bench to give Orlando 10 points on 4-6 shooting, including 2-4 from beyond the arc. We briefly caught up with the former National College Player of the Year a few days ago to talk about this upcoming season.

Dime: What area did you specifically try to improve in over the summer?

J.J. Redick: As weird as it sounds, my shooting and just getting back to the basics of shooting. I wasn’t pleased with my shooting percentages last year and that is a goal of mine to get those up.

Dime: You guys went 8-0 in the preseason. What are you feelings on the team so far?

JR: We have gotten better over the course of the first month. We are very deep, as we have proven in the preseason by winning games without always playing all of our players, so I expect us to win games even without Rashard (Lewis) starting the year.

Dime: With Courtney Lee and Hedo Turkoglu gone, do you feel more responsibility falls on you to provide perimeter help?

JR: No, because it’s not like we didn’t bring anyone else in. We brought in Vince Carter, so there is no more responsibility on me than there was last year.

Dime: Now that the Celtics are healthy, and the Cavs have Shaq, do you think it will be a harder road to get back to the Finals?

JR: It is always a harder road to get back the next year because everyone gets better. The good teams always get better so we know it’s going to be more of a challenge to get back to the Finals.

Dime: You’ve had a lot of up and downs in your NBA career. What is the most important thing you’ve learned along the way?

JR: Patience and the importance of being a professional at all times.

Dime: What was your best memory at Duke?

JR: My best memory at Duke was playing for ACC Championships every year. That is always a fun time of the year.

