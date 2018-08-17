Getty Image

J.J. Redick has had a pretty good summer in that he was able to get a nice little payday from the Philadelphia 76ers. The veteran sharpshooter signed a one-year contract with the team last year, and Philly was so happy with his performance that it decided to bring Redick back on a second one-year contract.

However, it sounds like Redick’s entire summer might have been irreparably ruined by a series of events in New York City. Redick told a story prior to his podcast with Mo Bamba that involved a person in a cage (or something similar) with a blanket over it during a car ride he took with his wife, Chelsea, and his sister-in-law, Kylee.

I am not going to write up too much of the story because Redick, obviously, does it justice way more than any words can. Please listen to the whole thing and try not to be completely mortified.