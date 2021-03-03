JJ Watt’s free agency was a hot topic in NFL circles after word broke that he was parting ways with the Houston Texans. After all, Watt is a five-time All-Pro and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and that type of player isn’t available very often. From there, Watt clearly weighed his options before eventually settling on the Arizona Cardinals, joining an interesting team headlined by a former No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Kyler Murray.

As you may expect, Murray welcomed Watt to town with a Twitter post, hearkening back to six years ago with a photo from when Murray was still in high school.

6 years ago.. my senior year of HS. Welcome to AZ! Let’s get it! @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/yY7j2e9ww4 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 1, 2021

Also in the photo was Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who was a No. 1 overall pick in his own right. While Towns is currently under contract as the centerpiece of the Minnesota Timberwolves, that didn’t stop Watt from replying and, well, tampering to try to get Towns to Phoenix.

the NBA trade deadline hasn’t passed yet @KarlTowns… https://t.co/9mPr2pMcCB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 3, 2021

Obviously, it’s not really tampering since Watt isn’t involved in the NBA, but that isn’t quite as fun. The Suns are locked and loaded right now with a top-four mark in the Western Conference and, by proxy, it’s not as if they need Towns desperately. At the same time, it would be fun to watch Towns re-join his college teammate in Devin Booker and perhaps JJ Watt can make this happen through back channels.