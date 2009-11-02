J.J.’s Big Day, another J.J.’s big quarter, and Rondo gets paid

Even with Vince Carter‘s ankle keeping him sidelined for his latest return to Toronto (where he could get booed in an Orlando uniform this time), there were more than enough ready-made story lines going into Magic/Raptors: Hedo Turkoglu‘s first game against his old squad, the next chapter in the Dwight Howard vs. Chris Bosh rivalry (quietly and consistently more exciting than Deron Williams vs. Chris Paul), and the intrigue of seeing which players would be visibly sleep-walking for a 1 p.m. EST tip-off the day after Halloween. So you can understand why nobody was ready for J.J. Redick to become the headliner. In his best game as a pro by far, Redick dropped 27 points (5-8 3PA), five boards and six assists in helping Orlando stay unbeaten. Remember that automatic limitless-range jumper J.J. used to have at Duke? It was back on Sunday … Bosh (35 pts, 16 rebs) got the better of Dwight (24 pts, 11 rebs), but he almost got his ass whupped in the process. Midway through the fourth, Dwight got the ball under the rim and was winding up for a Hulk-Smash when Bosh horse-collared him a little too aggressively. Players got between the two, however, so there were no blows and no coaches hanging on anybody’s leg … Even without Redick, the game tape would’ve made a good instructional video for the art of the jump shot. Jameer Nelson (30 pts) and Ryan Anderson knocked down five threes apiece, while Turkoglu (19 pts) hit his share, and Andrea Bargnani (26 pts, 4 threes) was shooting Brandon Bass and Anderson’s faces off … Sunday also had to feel like a career day for Rajon Rondo, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $55 million extension with the Celtics. Rondo’s agent said he wanted a deal consistent with a top-five point guard in the League. Do you think Rondo belongs in that class, on paper or in paper? … We really got a look at what the Lakers envisioned when they signed Ron Artest over the summer. After Joe Johnson went berserker and dropped 18 points in the first nine minutes of the game, Artest took over the defensive assignment full-time and allowed Kobe to focus his energies on offense. Johnson (27 pts) was held in check for the most part, and Kobe (41 pts, 15-29 FG) led the way during an 18-0 run in the third quarter that put ATL to bed. It looked like somebody was doing dunk contest practice with Kobe on a video game; a montage of Hawks turnovers and breakaway dunks for #24 … But don’t think Kobe gained any ground on League-leading scorer Carmelo Anthony. Giving the Grizzlies 42 points (15-26 FG), ‘Melo bumped his average to 37.6 through three games and is looking flat-out unstoppable right now. “I think ‘Melo’s awareness to how he’s being covered is the best it’s ever been,” George Karl said after the win. “I think it’s his ability to move around and be placed in different positions and his efficiency is pretty incredible right now, from jump shots to post-ups to penetrations to good passing decisions.” …
Taking turns giving Rudy Gay and rookie Sam Young the business, ‘Melo even overshadowed O.J. Mayo‘s career-high 40 points (17-25 FG). Maybe O.J. knew this would be his last stand before Allen Iverson makes his Memphis debut on Monday and starts challenging his spot as the go-to guy … Between losing some weight in the offseason and getting a haircut, Marc Gasol looks like a different person. And if you thought that uncomfortable free-throw line routine had something to do with Marc not being able to see his stuff under his gut, well, apparently it didn’t. He’s still fondling away … Paul Pierce (27 pts) only hit two shots in the fourth quarter against the Hornets — one being the dagger — but more impressive was the way he expertly ran a two-man game with Kevin Garnett down the stretch that exposed N.O.’s defense in Boston’s 10-point win. With a little over a minute left, Pierce and KG ran their game and got David West (on KG) and Peja (on Pierce) to switch, then Pierce pump-faked West out of the way before canning a three that put the Celtics up by nine. And rather than put his head down and just destroy Peja in the paint, Garnett (14 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts) was actually being a playmaker. Peja must have had that feeling DBs have when Adrian Peterson is bearing down on them but decides to run out of bounds … KG didn’t take any mercy on poor Bobby Brown. One time Brown was either trying to actually score or just draw a foul on KG at the rim, but got his shot sent back in his face. KG then proceeded to yell at the kid and call him all kinds of names we couldn’t quite pick out on the replay. Just more ammo for the people who get on KG for picking on smaller guys … And even though Rajon got paid, it apparently didn’t make him any nicer to Chris Paul. The two got tangled up under the basket in the second quarter, and it ignited a game-long battle that got so heated, CP3 pursued Rondo to the Celtics’ locker room after the game and had to be blocked by Boston staff. We’ll have more on this today … Other notable stat lines from Sunday: Steve Nash put up 14 points and 14 dimes and Channing Frye scored 25 with six threes in Phoenix’s win over Minnesota; and D-Wade scored 25 in a win over Chicago, while Luol Deng went for 26 points in the loss … Brandon Roy (16 pts, 5 asts) was the facilitator and Steve Blake (18 pts) hit the daggers, but a lot of credit for Portland’s win at Oklahoma City has to go to Martell Webster. Starting at small forward while Nic Batum rehabs his shoulder, Webster has been showing he’s more than just a spot-up shooter. He opened up a cushion for Portland in the third quarter when he ran off a baseline J, hit a three on the wing, and hammered a dunk on Etan Thomas in succession; but more importantly, Webster’s defense kept Kevin Durant frustrated all night. Shooting just 3-of-21 from the field, Durant (16 pts) was even missing dunks and layups after a while … LaMarcus Aldridge hurt his knee in the first half and didn’t return. Already off to a slow start this season, this isn’t what he needed to have happen. We’ll let you know when we hear more on his status … We’re out like anything Rondo had on layaway …
i think rondo is waaaayyy underrated. and I’m not a boston fan, never was crazy about rondo, i just see how crazy people go over other point guards and don’t get why nobody does the same for rajon. he’s a good defender, has crazy long arms, his ability to drive and get past his man, find his teammates all the time, he’s great – especially for that team. i seriously think he’s the single most important part of that team. i know d. rose might become one of the better point guards in the league, his explosive ability is ridiculous, but what does he do better than rondo again? would you rather have Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, or any of the solid “older” point guards than Rondo? Besides Chris Paul and Derron Williams, is their a better young distributor in the league? Would you rather have Devin Harris and Tony Parker than Rondo? Are either of those guys better passers than RR? Maybe – but the bottom line is, yeah, he’s definitely in the Top 10, especially when you’re talking guys on the upswing, those that haven’t hit their potential high yet. And like I said, unlike a lot of PGs, this kid can play D.
I hope Rajon gets his new money, goes over to Danny Ainge’s house and steps all over that idiot’s couch.
and by the way, i’m not excited to hear every duke fan I know say, “See, I told you, if JJ gets minutes he’d be an all-star” – f tomorrow!
i read somewhere that CP3 and Rondo got into a little skirmish…
CB4 has the skills but do not have the size or will to impose his skills.
@ post 4
blah blah blah
What you doin? Just cuttin and pastin your posts now?
All that junk as 31 ppg and 15 rpg are screamin, “Please shut the phuck up!”
Dude got the size AND the skills to impose his will. When you give Dwight the biz, ain’t nuthin more to be said…
Melo is a beast. I’ve been saying it since he was robbed for the ROY. Watch as he puts the league on notice!!!
Love basketball.
Do not miss it.
[www.voguesale.com]
Big surprises are waiting for you
rondo is good but he needs to stop behaving like a bully on court, like he did against bulls in playoffs last year. he spends too much time around kg. and i hope kg will try his act on someone who will kick his sorry ass. after calderon got in his face, i thought kg will stop. but guess he watches lots of tapes pf players, so he probably already know with whom and with whom not he can eff around. can’t wait to see him against lakers, will he try to be bad ass or just play his game.
@ post #4
I watched the game and CB4 has the size and strength to impose his will. One time he boxed out D12 with one arm (ONE ARM!) and took the rebound with the other.
Its easy to see Bosh has bulked up over the summer. So your statement might have been true last season, but i see Bosh going this, maybe to a lesser extent (i dont expect him to put up 30+ each night), the entire season.
The Raptors will still suck tho. They were better with Jack on the floor last night then with Jose. Seems they lack urgencey, but Hedo might change that in the course of the season, but still…
Rondo da man
i thought mr.redick scored like 40pts or something. 27pts? alright. i hope he keeps it up.
so what happened with the cp3, rondo skirmish?
and, what’s the highest average points per game for the entire season and who did it? anyone?
Post #5 and #9! Sure CB4 put up big numbers but same result versus DHo and the elite big men.
Can he carry his team over the hump? Nope!
And don’t tell me to shut up! I have as much right to vent as the next person! My opinion so you shut your black monkey arse up! Nigger!
Good to see JJ play like a pro now. Oh what, he has been a pro for more than 2 years?? haha, just playin. Welcome to the club, J. Now dominate.
Bosh getting numbers, but my man didn’t do so bad. Got the W too; it’s all that matters.
And daaaamn, Ryan Anderson wetting those J’s like he’s Dirk. Love to see this kid play.
Still zero L’s, lovin it.
And yeah, I saw the vid of KG yapping on Brown. I can say a thousand adjectives bout that being ‘disgusting’ to ‘classless’, but I’m just gonna say this: Enjoy the reg, KG, where you can flaunt your false ass swagger. See you in April.
Your a loser Bruce.
Tough day for my thunder, but they’ll be ok.
Fluck.Good to have artest on the squad men!
rondo a top 5 is arguable.top 10 def without question.yeah playing with an all star cast kinda throws your importance a bit under the bus.Max paper,mos def-he’s earned it.
melo is on some DMX shyt.once the nuggz get their shyt together on D maan.that’s gon be something to behold.
Can’t wait for the grizz to get in a groove.
Lakers all mafluckin day!!haters gon get it again this year LOL…whether they like it or not !!
mavs all the way how old are you 5?
that’s wilt chamberlain with 50.4 ppg he also grabbed 25.7 rpg that season after avereging 27.0 and 27.2 the previous two seasons.
russel westbrook is gonna win MIP this season mark my words. The lakers look lazy on the court. Maybe their just that good or they’re just lazy
great smack
@3
That’s right. Rondo and CP3 really got into it during and after the game.
It began when they got tangled up pushing/grabbing each other under the basket and ended up on the floor. They never stopped yappin’ since, despite both getting T’d up. Even when the game was over, you can still see them jawing.
CP3 went after Rondo toward the Celtics’ locker after the game and had to be stopped by the coaches. Rajon didn’t also want to answer questions about Paul.
Never thought their skirmish was a big deal until the recaps came out. Hell, at least now we know that Rondo can talk trash like a top 5 PG, on paper and in paper. And he’ll be a top PG if and when he gets a jumper and acquires a decent looking teardrop, not like that piece of shit running shot he keeps using when he gets to the paint.
THIN, ANOREXIC, paper. anyone know what that is?
its the lakers bench
excellent edition of smack
@ Post 1/2 – You make a good point about his age, but the question pertains to the present. And presently, Rondo is NOT a top 5 PG in the league. You’d be insane to take him over Nash (all around O), TP (best scorer/better passer than you think/winner), CP3 (beast), DW (baller), and Chauncey (winner). I’d like to see what Rondo does when a defense concentrates on him more instead of 3 Hall of Famers. In a few years, we’ll know…
With Lewis (suspension),VC(ankle), Pietrus(flu,) all
out yesterday…Magic didn’t miss a beat & put a beating
on the Raptors in Toronto. This team is deep!
Typical KG. I hope D-Howard smash KG’s face on his massive shoulder. Sick and tired of this mean-mugger bullying smaller players. “The Kid” is still a KID”.lol
Can’t help but notice the White Out in today’s scoring stats. It was snowing 3-pt shots by the white dudes.
Peja, Redick, Ryan Anderson, Bargnani & Blake with at least four 3’s each. And if you include Gallinari’s 8 yesterday, that’s a shitload of treys. If you want to count the 6 by Channing Frye (hell, dude plays like he’s white anyway lol).
Must be something about the Halloween weekend, like they all had a Michael Myers killer instinct all of a sudden.
Damn. That Orlando bench is deep. Even with 2 starters out, they still got a decent 9-man rotation working for them. Bass, Gortat, J-Will and Old Man Johnson off the bench for the Magic’s lineup today is better than most teams have.
Now that’s deep. So deep that maybe Adonal Foyle doesn’t get a single tick of playing time even in practice.
CP3
Deron Williams
Tony Parker
Chauncey
D-Rose
Honorables: Jameer and Kidd
Yall don’t see Rondo’s name? Go figure.
i hate how everybody says KG only goes after little dudes… he goes after everybody… he was jawing wit the lakers during the finals every game its just the way he plays… cant hate on him for his enthusiasm
hey, it’s not D-Will’s fault that he owns the D-Will vs. CP3 h2h matchup that it’s not even worth watching no more . . . maybe CP3 can spent a little more time in the weight room so that when Deron posts him up he doesn’t always have to resort to fouling . . .
Ok, i said this before but since when did Channing Frye become a decent player! I mean hitting six 3’s!!! …that’s crazy! How long has he been in the league and now suddenly he’s hitting 3’s.
Let me be the first to say, he’s going to win Most Improved Player …lol
and Carmelo Anthony will be MVP! …lol
another night=another 40 for Melo
I think certain players should have been gining Nash and Kidd a portion of their pay over the years, I’m looking at you Marrion !!!
These guys just make people better. Guess you could add Billups to that list to for how Melo is playing.
LMMFAO @ 26 SH*TFACED :
“Channing Frye…hell, dude plays like he’s white anyway lol”
SO TRUE
Frye is playing like a 20/10 guy
Miami is 3-0 with Wade playing 35 minutes
Melo will lead the league in scoring
Maybe OJ Mayo its better than Rose and Beasley
10) Things I noticed over the weekend
1) Melo is a beast, he’s Benard King 2000 but even better. He’s moving into Larry Legend status.
2) Durant is a min-Melo. He may end up maturing faster than it took Melo.
3) DRose still looks like his ankle is slowing him.
4) Manu Ginobili slapping that bat down with his hand has to down as one of the coolest moments in NBa history. Just crazy
5) B.Roy is for real and Blake looks like a better option at PG than Miller for the betterment of BRoy.
6) The Thunder are for real also. Westbrook, Green, Etan, Thabo. Toss in Durant and Yeah they got 8th seed status right now.
7) D12 and CB4 did not want any part of eachother. Never seen two dudes more scared to fight in my life. They need to watch Rick Mahorns old footage of when he would play former teammates.
8) The Lakers are unfairly good. They have guys who are the Best or near the best at what they do, at EVERY POSITION!
Artest=Best on ball denfender,
Kobe= Best scorer(tied with Melo of course),
Gasol=best post scorer (duncan and Yao are there with him),
Odom=Best player off the bench and most versitile player in the L,
D.Fisher=best Jacker in the L that sucks and doesn’t know he sucks.
Bynum= best finisher under the basket and probably the best Center in the West (outside of Jefferson I guess).
It’s unfair
9) DWade needs Chicago more than Chicago needs him
10) This will be the most competitive season the NBA has had in sometime.
i really wish the griz would give gasol to the nuggs. his name comes up a lot on local blogs as a dude denver should pursue. plus the griz have a history of being charitable with gasols and other teams in the west.
santa, all I want for christmas is that nut-rubber gasol in baby blue and gold.
mile mufuckin high!
Chicago’s frontline = SUSPECT
Until I see some consistant play, they’re SUSPECT.
even Taj yo..and Miller too.
@Gabriel
You are correct. Tyrus brings the shot-blocking (even though Vinny’s an ass and won’t give him consistant minutes) and Miller brings the passing from high-post, but if Chicago gets another first round exit, it will again be on the Bigs like it was in the boston series. It’s one thing to have Rondo, Pierce, and R.Allen light you up, it’s a f^king joke to have Glen Davis and K.Perkins killing you. I hope Noah keeps putting up nice stats so someone will take his trade bait.
@ 37:
‘Kobe= Best scorer(tied with Melo of course)’.
I think best PLAYER in the L would be more appropriate for Kob.
Love the DFish line though, LOL. He’s taking the term ‘cold gunner’ to a whole new level.
This will be the best season in a long time. the playoffs the last couple of seaons were good but this whole season seems like its gonna be the most competitive in a long time. Rookies are looking great and i seems the ROY is up for grabs (Blair, Jennings, T.Williams, Teague, Lawson, Flynn, Evans, Curry), second year players have improved (Rose, Beasley, Oden, Loez, OJ, Westbrook, Chalmers) and the top guys are even more competitive. This is gonna be a good season
Frye does a good job in Phoenix.
AmarÃ© seems to be a bit rusty.
Rondo is a good PG, but not TOP 5.
My TOP PGs are:
1. CP3
2. D-Will
3. (old) Nash
4. Billups
5. (old) Kidd
6. TP
7. Rose
8. Rondo
9. Westbrook (NOT last night)
10. Bibby/Harris
“We really got a look at what the Lakers envisioned when they signed Ron Artest over the summer.” – Eggggzackly…this is going to be a great year..i really really want boston in the finals..
oh wait..a laker fan lookin past the spurs again and being a douche? yeah and? baron, go to sleep son..fiscal responsibility..blah blah blah..cute post on yesterdays smack..making ranger feel good to have someone intelligently speak about his team..still though..when it comes down to it..fiscal responsibility or not..small market or big..missing the playoffs and getting back..all that is fine..but right now..we’re the champs..and we will continue to be..and yes san antonio is annoying..they will always be..this is my personal opinion..you dont have to agree..in fact..in fact i could care less if you do or not..you aren’t changing my mind..so cry all you want..we’re winning it this year..AND LOOKING PAST YOUR SQUAD =]
i would have loved to see dwight and bosh go at it..but yeah neither one wanted to..bosh seemed more antsy than dwight..dwight was like trying to explain why he threw bosh’s arm off him..player you dont do that in a fight..dont explain yourself fool..get at him or back up..pick one..
and you can give all the shine to bosh and bargnani..but wright was hustling EVERYTHING in that game..he kept them in it on several possesions..great pick up for the raps
melo’s scoring is getting nutty..fun to watch..i wanna see them in the west finals..thats why we got artest..to stop these bigger 3’s..and i think we’re starting to develope a nice rivalry with them leading back to last year’s playoffs..i mean they were going at it in the PRESEASON!!
and damn KG..bobby brown son? that dude is 100 pounds when hes wet and wearin boots haha..come on now..seriously?
@40 Chicagorilla –
…but it seems like they got the pieces RIGHT there. Noah, Tyrus, Taj, Miller, the versatile Deng at the 3 spot…Johnny Boy at the 2…Bulls’ 2 and 3 goes perfectly with their 4 and 5…and backup 4 and 5…and Kirk fits in smoothly…sooooooo “WHAT EXACTLY is going on!?”
With all that said, it’s still early. If Vinny can step back and see what he has in front of him, he’ll realize he needs to gameplan according to his personnel and make this ish pop off. ‘Cause it aint NO reason why thier rotation along with Taj, Kirk, and Miller can’t get it poppin. Not NBA. NRA.
No.Reason.At all.
‘Cause Bulls been killin’ (winning) with Rose on a bum ankle and Johnny with a bum shot so far…
doesn’t matter if rondo is top5 or top10. he’s the perfect PG for the celts. does all the intangibles, tough on D and has a swagger about him. he’s murder with that drive and kick game. and he does all this with that broken ass J of his.
gotta respect game when it’s there.
and yeah, i’d be convinced only when I see KG mouthing off one of these guys: Dwight, Kobe, TD, Artest. I mean he blocks them clean then starts jawing with them.
@ post 42 – You couldn’t have said it better Chaos. I’m in total agreement, this year seems like it’s gonna be maddddddddddddddd competitive.
Hey Chris, not too many point guards in this league are giving you the type of production Rondo gives you. He averages HUSKY A** stats…pts, rebs, helpers, steals, blocks…he mess around and gets a triple dub almost every night.
And he’s doing with all-stars and HOFers on his squad.
Everyone’s entitled to thier opinion but once I saw Nash and Kidd ahead of him on your list I said “AWWW NAH.”
Maybe in 2002.
@ 44
LA better find a bench before they think they are going to win another one. another year of NO-PEAT!
i mean damn do you REALLY think the starters can handle an average of 39 minutes combined? LMAO THIN!! sure pau is out (he doesnt sound to confident on when he will be back either) and so when he comes back you will actually have 6 1/2 players instead of 5 1/2 like you got now.
maybe you guys can get the griz to trade oj mayo to you for adam morrison before the dead line.
right we have no bench ranger..thanks..we’re actually pretty deep if you think about it..but you dont think much..so i cant expect that out of you..its fine..
the thing is..even if we have no bench..we can actually average your random number of 39 minutes per night..want to know why? we have a fairly YOUNG team..
you know who cant average 39 minutes a night? =] .. your OLD ASS spurs squad…keep posting..maybe one day you might make a comment of some merit..i highly doubt it though