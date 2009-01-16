J.O. wants Bargnani to start

The Pacers welcome back Jermaine O’Neal tonight (7 p.m. EST); there’s just no guarantee he’ll actually play. O’Neal has been out more than two weeks with a knee bruise, and while it’s possible he’ll suit up against his former team, either way he expects to be coming off the bench when he does return.

Andrea Bargnani has been killing in J.O.’s absence, averaging 22 points and seven boards as a starter and hitting about 60 percent of his threes. It’s a stark contrast to last season, when Bargs often played out of position at center and looked lost most of the time. From the Toronto Star:

Jay Triano, the Raptors interim head coach, said O’Neal volunteered to come off the bench to begin. “He’s earned the right to stay in the starting lineup,” said O’Neal of Bargnani. “I have no ego about that. Some guys would want their starting position back, but I’ve been out for two weeks. I don’t deserve the right to come back and take somebody’s position that has been playing well.”

Now, exactly how long O’Neal is willing to come off the bench is another matter…

