J.O. wants Bargnani to start

The Pacers welcome back Jermaine O’Neal tonight (7 p.m. EST); there’s just no guarantee he’ll actually play. O’Neal has been out more than two weeks with a knee bruise, and while it’s possible he’ll suit up against his former team, either way he expects to be coming off the bench when he does return.
Andrea Bargnani has been killing in J.O.’s absence, averaging 22 points and seven boards as a starter and hitting about 60 percent of his threes. It’s a stark contrast to last season, when Bargs often played out of position at center and looked lost most of the time. From the Toronto Star:
Jay Triano, the Raptors interim head coach, said O’Neal volunteered to come off the bench to begin.
“He’s earned the right to stay in the starting lineup,” said O’Neal of Bargnani.
“I have no ego about that. Some guys would want their starting position back, but I’ve been out for two weeks. I don’t deserve the right to come back and take somebody’s position that has been playing well.”
Now, exactly how long O’Neal is willing to come off the bench is another matter…
Source: Toronto Star
This is huge for the Raps. Bargs can’t play with the 2nd unit, he clearly needs the start and to play with the 1st unit to be effective. JO being a vet, he should be able to anchor that 2nd unit very well on both ends. I realize JO may not like the idea of this being permanent, but I may be one of the few who believe that he may be able to make that switch. Unlike TJ last year, JO seems to have a lot of clarity in his personality, and an ability to see the big picture.
The real question is for Jay Triano, if JO gets going coming off the bench, what kind of lineup does he use down the stretch. Is there even a way to get all 3 in the lineup? Cuz I bet JO would be cool with coming off the bench permanently if he was playing in crunch time.
Jamario Moon should follow suit and volunteer his starting position, so JO can start. What team unity!
Was this even in question? The Raps have looked 10 times better with making Bargnani a more focal point of the offense even without Calderon. JO’s jumper looks flat, his cuts are slow, and his post moves have been ineffective
J.O’Neal sets the tone defensively, but since the some of other raptors aren’t lock down defenders, the team struggles and perform better when the focus is on offense. That’s just my opinion.
Trade Bargnani now! He’s playing well and his stock has never been so high. Soon he will come back down to earth and be the bust he’s always been. Trade him and get something for him, someone will be foolish enough to take him.
If only TJ Ford could’ve done the same thing last year… things might have been different!
Classy by JO.
Why does Toronto always have two guys that are good enough to start at the same position yet never seems to be able to get a full set of starters.
In contrast to the posts above, I think they should trade Bosh while he is still seen as a superstar.
Also in contrast to the posts above, I would be a bit concerned if my $20 million dollar man was cool with coming off the bench and openly admitted he is the second best player at his position. $20 million is a lot to pay for a cheer leader and “locker room” guy.
jermaine oneal is washed up. a hasbeen. his ass should be coming off the bench. for those of you who still (foolishy) believe in jermaine oneal, need i remind you that it is 2009; no longer 2002.
at what point do the raptors start to think about trading chris bosh?
much like i think the cavs should consider trading lebron james. right now, they wont even consider it.
the raptors would be able to get about 3 quality players in exchange for chris bosh
i am not co-signing them doing it, but they should at least consider it. thats all.
I know. JO needs to play with Mel-Mel the Abuser. Sign him up Toronto.
Shaq is 38, and he’s still the better O’neal. Now that’s sad.
Lakers should make a play for either Lebron or Bosh. They can give up quite a bit of talent and still be competitive with another superstar + Kobe.
Trade bait .. Gasol, Odom, Sasha, Fisher, Walton, Radmonovich, Mihm. Just pick 3 of those guys and see what you can get. I’d probably wait till the off season when it’s clearer that on of the ’10 free agents isn’t staying, but I’d like to see Kobe and Lebron on the same team.
@Lee – that’s the stupidest fuckin thing I’ve ever heard. The entire room is now dumber for having read it. I award you no points, and my God have mercy on your soul.
@AY cmon thats not a fair comparison… Shaq is possibly the greatest center EVER and certainly of the last 20 years (i rank him ahead of hakeem)… but sadly it IS true lol… shaq is like 9 years older and is playing and looking more “fresh” that he has in about 4 years… jermaine on the other hand……
@the Heckler
Chris Bosh is no Lebron. Lebron is in the “lifetime contract” category of NBA players (Duncan, Kobe, Dwight, Wade)
Chris Bosh is very good player but like Paul Pierce, you will need other all stars to make him a champion.
kobeef–
lifetime contract?
meaning what exactly?….the same team for your whole career? or by lifetime do you mean $100 million contract? I am not clear on what you mean
@Celts
What’s so stupid, guys can walk away for nothing so why not trade them ?? Who else can trade away talent and remain a championship contender ??
Celts Fan says:
@Lee – that’s the stupidest fuckin thing I’ve ever heard. The entire room is now dumber for having read it. I award you no points, and my God have mercy on your soul.
This should be comment of the day
agreed… comment of the day. WTF is Lee talking about
this is a classy move, but its also a personal recognition that he ain’t the guy he was 4-5 years ago. His knees are gone and he’s beginning to realize he can’t handle starter minutes.
yo, did that trade w/ diop for hollins and carrol really happen?
@DB
YEp -trade had been anounced by the Bobcats. MJ is making moves this year!!!
I like it.
Hollins is a D-League player and but Carroll is a nice shooter and can help the Mavs at SF. Diop is not fancy but he does what you need in the post.
Celts with the billy madison death blow lol….trade oneal to the suns for lopez and barnes and cash….then JO gets the fountain of youth like ever other suns guy while the raptors get a young banger, a gunner with some heart and money to pay actors to come and pretend to actually be toronto fans.
Heckler, by lifetime i think he just meant you NEVER trade that guy. for anyone except another lifetime guy.
Celts with the billy madison death blow lol….trade oneal to the suns for lopez and barnes and cash….then JO gets the fountain of youth like ever other suns guy while the raptors get a young banger, a gunner with some heart and money to pay actors to come and pretend to actually be toronto fans.
Heckler, by lifetime i think he just meant you NEVER trade that guy. for anyone except another lifetime guy.
@Bron and Heckler
Lifetime contract guys are players that would not be traded for any other player or players in the league for the forseeable future.
Tim Duncan is a good example. Can you imagine the Spurs trading Duncan? Never. Lakers trading Kobe? Never. Both could get traded once they are over the hill but as long as they stay at the current level they will get as many contracts as they want – lifetime contract.
didnt I just say that? lol and kobe was rumored to be traded a few times back in the lakers lotto days lol.
No need for all the JO hate. I remember watching a game recently, and Jermaine was the ONLY one who seemed to give a damn. He got about three blocks in a row on the same play, and was pissed as hell when another player on the opposing team came up and tipped the ball in. Jermaine couldn’t get to THAT guy in time, after coming down from just blocking another guy’s shot. He had to take on three players buy himself, blocking all of their shots. NO OTHER RAPTOR was helping at out, or boxing out AT ALL.
He clearly has not recovered from his injuries, and that’s a shame, but dude puts out tons of effort when he IS on there. Way more than any of the other lackadaisical Raptors.
Classy move on JO’s part.
please. NO such thing as “lifetime contract” players.
was shaquille o’neal traded? was allen iverson traded? was kevin garnett traded?
YES.
them boys are proof that there is no such thing as a lifetime contract player. there is NO loyalty in sports and the owner will trade anybody; including lebron, wade, duncan and kobe.
dont think for a nano second that anyone is immune to being traded; no matter who good they are
LEBRON’S NEW COMMERICAL
**CLEVELAND BROWNS***
[video.msn.com]
Wow…how tall these guys are!If they want to date,maybe they only can find tall girls from some searching sites,as far as i know __TALLLOVING.c om__cute, hot , talented… whatever u can come up with…LOL
J.O. was in street clothes again today. Going to be really hard to move him. The Heat/ Raps- Marion & Banks for J.O. trade rumors are too good to be true. Im not convinced Miami will take the risk, even with Marion being a free agent next season.
Raps need a scoring wing badly. Problem is the one center everyone wants is Bargnani and not O’Neal.