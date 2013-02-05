Joakim Noah Was Taken Off Chicago’s Bench To Meet The NBA Dress Code

Chicago All-Star forward Joakim Noah has a tendency to try to liven things up in his career, but he wasn’t exactly cutting against the grain out of rebelliousness Monday night in Indianapolis when he wore a hooded shawl sweater underneath his sport coat. Running even slightly afoul to the NBA’s dress code is a bridge too far, however. Noah had to change into a collared shirt to meet the league’s standards during the second quarter after being taken off the bench and sent to the locker room. I knew Indiana played some of the league’s best defense this season, but this was unheard of.

Noah told ESPNChicago after the game that looking like the country club set didn’t fit his own style requirements.

Noah admitted that it was the first time in a while he was dressed in that kind of attire. “That’s not really my style,” he said. “But I want to be out there with my guys.”

I’ve gone on record to say that I believe the dress code is one of the most annoying trends of the last 12 years, and nothing changes after seeing this. It’s hard to believe a hooded sweater was such an affront as to merit being taken off the bench to change â€” and technically it matched the NBA’s dress code requirements by including both a sport coat and a sweater (which is a replacement for the collared shirt). It seems as if the NBA just needs a dose of the Fun Police, not the fashion police. Then again, would KG’s outfit from that commercial be approved now?

As a reminder, here’s part of the dress code stipulations.

1. General Policy: Business Casual

Players are required to wear Business Casual attire whenever they are engaged in team or league business.

“Business Casual” attire means

A long or short-sleeved dress shirt (collared or turtleneck), and/or a sweater.

Dress slacks, khaki pants, or dress jeans.

Appropriate shoes and socks, including dress shoes, dress boots, or other presentable shoes, but not including sneakers, sandals, flip-flops, or work boots.

2. Exceptions to Business Casual

There are the following exceptions to the general policy of Business Casual attire:

a. Players In Attendance At Games But Not In Uniform Players who are in attendance at games but not in uniform are required to wear the following additional items when seated on the bench or in the stands during the game:

Sport Coat

Dress shoes or boots, and socks

What do you think?

