Joakim Noah On Kevin Garnett: “He’s a dirty player”

With 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ victory over the Heat on Saturday, Kevin Garnett clocked Quentin Richardson in the head with an elbow, thus getting suspended for Game 2 on Tuesday. But even before the suspension was announced, Joakim Noah (who honestly should be focused on the Cavs) felt he should chime in on the situation after Bulls practice on Sunday: “I’m going to say it: He’s a dirty player.”

While this isn’t shocking news, as KG has long been known as one of the 10 most hated players in the NBA, it is surprising that Noah would have the cojones to come out and say it. When asked if he felt Garnett should be suspended, Noah went even further with his criticism of the 13-time NBA All-Star.

“I don’t make the decisions,” said Noah, “but he’s always swinging elbows man. I’m hurting right now because of an elbow he threw. It’s unbelievable. He’s a dirty player. It’s one thing to be competitive and compete. But don’t be a dirty player man. He’s a dirty player.”

In case you missed it, check out the video below:

Source: Chicago Tribune

