Joakim Noah Will Reportedly Retire From The NBA As A Chicago Bull

Joakim Noah was once one of the NBA’s best defenders and a linchpin for the Bulls teams of the early 2010s thanks to the energy he provided and the stability he gave them in the paint. The two-time All-Star and 2014 Defensive Player of the Year struggled with injuries in recent years, playing sparingly with the Knicks and Clippers, with a quality stint in Memphis in between.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that after trying to continue his 13-year career, Noah will finally hang them up and retire, hoping to do so as a Chicago Bull.

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2021

Noah’s career averages of 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game don’t do justice to the caliber of player he was at his peak. He was, truly, one of the most disruptive defensive forces of the early 2010s and while his peak was cut short due to various injuries, to understand his value to those Chicago teams, all you have to do is ask Bulls fans how they feel about Noah and you’ll get your answer very quickly. One would assume he will sign a one-day contract with the Bulls and retire, officially, in Chicago at some point this season, as one of the NBA’s most unique characters and players will move on to the next chapter of his life.