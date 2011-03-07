Joakim Noah’s St. Patrick’s Day Shoe: Le Coq Sportif Pro Model 2.0

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.07.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

There are certain days on the NBA calendar where anything goes in terms of footwear. Luckily, St. Patrick’s Day is one of those days. Next Thursday, the Bulls travel to New Jersey, and check out the limited edition version (75 pairs worldwide) of the Le Coq Sportif Pro Model 2.0 that Joakim Noah will be wearing.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSJOAKIM NOAHLe Coq SportifLe Coq Sportif Pro Model 2.0Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP