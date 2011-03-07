Joakim Noah’s St. Patrick’s Day Shoe: Le Coq Sportif Pro Model 2.0

There are certain days on the NBA calendar where anything goes in terms of footwear. Luckily, St. Patrick’s Day is one of those days. Next Thursday, the Bulls travel to New Jersey, and check out the limited edition version (75 pairs worldwide) of the Le Coq Sportif Pro Model 2.0 that Joakim Noah will be wearing.

