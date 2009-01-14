Jodie Meeks Goes Off For 54 Points

Think Jodie Meeks wanted to put on a shown in his home state of Tennessee tonight? How about to the tune of 54 points on 15-22 shooting (10-15 from three, 14-14 from the stripe), along with eight rebounds, four assists and only one turnover.
Wow. If you watched the game, you realized just how prolific a scorer the 6-foot-4, 208-pound guard is. But don’t think this was an aberration. Already the No. 5 scorer in the nation, J-Meeks has dropped buckets all season long.
On November 15 in his season-opener against Virginia Military, Meeks scored 39 points. On November 28 against Kansas State, he scored 37 points. On December 20 against Appalachian State, he scored a previous career high 46 points, tying former Wildcat Tony Delk’s record for most three pointers in a game with nine (a record he broke tonight with 10).
After missing 20 games last season, Meeks has been on a tear and seems to be improving each game he plays. While his name hasn’t been included in many mock drafts so far this season, or National Player of the Year discussion at that, after tonight’s 54 point output, it won’t be long until Jodie Meeks is a household name.
Nah, he was born in TN but went to high school in GA.
Meeks is pretty nasty…He looks like a upgraded Stuckey, but much better shooter…
Jason Richardson is a good comparison too, but He just started to really shoot it from deep really well. Meeks shoots it off the dribble, screens, spot up, fade…He scores in every way a guard can…It is pretty amazing. The way he shoots you would think people would be looking at him like they look at Stephen Curry…Even more so, because of his size…He plays good D and give energy on both ends…Hopefully he stays healty and have a chance to do some things in the Tourney this year…
Oh yeah after 54 he’s going to be on every scout’s list, if he wasn’t already.
I’m a UK fan and follow them closely.
Meeks doesn’t have a great handle, and as a results struggles to get his own shot sometimes. He moves off the ball really well, not as well as rip but he has that potential. He is probably one of the fastest players in college north and south but lacks lateral quickness.
His range is unlimited and his mid-range game is just as good. This is the first year he is really finishing at the rim with consistency, which has been a pleasant surprise to me as that was one of my big knocks against his game. Around 90% from the line. He is also a tough defender and never tires out there. Meeks has to work on his dribble though.
he was ol’ skool NBA JAM “HE’S ON FIRE!” good. BOOMSHAKALAKA!!!