Jodie Meeks Goes Off For 54 Points

Think Jodie Meeks wanted to put on a shown in his home state of Tennessee tonight? How about to the tune of 54 points on 15-22 shooting (10-15 from three, 14-14 from the stripe), along with eight rebounds, four assists and only one turnover.

Wow. If you watched the game, you realized just how prolific a scorer the 6-foot-4, 208-pound guard is. But don’t think this was an aberration. Already the No. 5 scorer in the nation, J-Meeks has dropped buckets all season long.

On November 15 in his season-opener against Virginia Military, Meeks scored 39 points. On November 28 against Kansas State, he scored 37 points. On December 20 against Appalachian State, he scored a previous career high 46 points, tying former Wildcat Tony Delk’s record for most three pointers in a game with nine (a record he broke tonight with 10).

After missing 20 games last season, Meeks has been on a tear and seems to be improving each game he plays. While his name hasn’t been included in many mock drafts so far this season, or National Player of the Year discussion at that, after tonight’s 54 point output, it won’t be long until Jodie Meeks is a household name.