The biggest, most tiring hill Michael Jordan had to climb early in his career was defeating Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and the Bad Boy Pistons. In the latest episode of The Right Time podcast with Bomani Jones, Dumars explained his side of the memories of those famous Bulls-Pistons clashes, and when he knew Chicago finally had the upper hand.

“When we got to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1990, we won, but we knew they were coming back. We knew they’d be back the next year,” Dumars said. “By the time 1991 came around, most guys had grown up and (the Bulls) had gotten stronger and tougher and mentally, they didn’t fold when things didn’t go their way. You’re looking at it and going, ‘They’re growing up. These aren’t kids anymore.'”

Jordan and the Bulls took on Dumars and the Pistons in 1989, 1990 and 1991, ultimately coming through in that final season en route to the first of three straight championships. In The Last Dance, we see how the Pistons’ physical defense and cohesiveness was too much for the Bulls to overcome.

Dumars said his relative success against Jordan was nothing special. The Pistons guard knew he was at a size and athleticism disadvantage, so he used physicality and momentum to limit Jordan’s effectiveness.

“(The way) I always looked at it with him is that it didn’t matter if you were 6’6 or 6’3, when he elevates, there’s no one else that’s going to elevate with him, so I tried to do all of my work early on the floor before he elevated,” Dumars said.

From a team perspective, Dumars doesn’t think he fit with the “Bad Boys” moniker, or that the team necessarily deserved the reputation.

“I never thought that the ‘Bad Boy’ part or the extracurriculars, for me it was kind of funny, I would look at guys get into it,” Dumars said. “(But) what I thought we really brought was toughness.”

Over time, the Detroit players understood it was the Bulls’ turn. Dumars knew the feeling because he’d been on the other side of it before, in the mid-1980s when the Pistons were on the come-up.