Joe Johnson Won The BIG3 Championship With Another Game-Winning Three

The main attraction in the third season of the BIG3 has been Joe Johnson and the Triplets, as the league’s MVP has dominated in his first season, leading the league in scoring, assists, and four-point plays — and is near the top in rebounds.

Johnson has been virtually unstoppable and by virtue of that he’s likely headed back to the NBA for the upcoming season, as he has workouts lined up in the coming weeks with the Sixers, Clippers, and a few other contenders that could possibly use his scoring prowess. However, before he can look to return to the Association, he first had one more game left as the BIG3’s championship was up for grabs in L.A. on Sunday when the Triplets faced the Killer 3’s, led by Steven Jackson.

The Triplets led throughout, although the Killer 3’s hung around and kept things close for much of the game, but it was ultimately too much Iso Joe for them to handle. Johnson once again had more than half of his team’s points in the win, as he was simply too good from distance and getting to the rim dropping 28 on 12-of-20 shooting from the field.