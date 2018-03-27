Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Isn’t So Sure A Postseason Matchup With The Rockets Is Looming

#Golden State Warriors
03.27.18 2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors are in an unusual position as they reach the end of the regular season: They’re looking up at someone in the standings.

The Houston Rockets are all but assured the top spot in the Western Conference, and the rash of injuries the Warriors have seen in recent weeks has certainly helped their cause. The Warriors will safely make the playoffs in the second seed, however, which means the two teams won’t face each other until deep in the postseason.

That matchup, even at the end of March, is highly anticipated. But Warriors owner Joe Lacob said he isn’t so sure the Rockets will be waiting for Golden State in the Western Conference Finals. Lacob spoke to the San Jose Mercury News and said a number of interesting things about his team, from free agency concerns to what he expects will happen this postseason. Lacob didn’t seem too concerned about Golden State’s injury woes, but he had an interesting quote about the Houston Rockets.

