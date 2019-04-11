Joel Embiid Could Miss The First Playoff Game For 76ers

Getty Image

The 76ers haven’t been finishing the regular season particularly strong. Some of that has to do with the Philadelphia already being set into the playoffs and not wanting to risk getting hurt over games that ultimately don’t matter for them. Another part of it has been that Embiid has been battling a knee injury, thus forcing him out of the lineup. The Sixers star big man has been in and out of the lineup and has recently missed the Sixers final two games of the season. Before that, he played in a loss to Milwaukee and a win against Chicago.

Embiid will likely suit up for the playoffs and is merely sitting out so he doesn’t further irritate his injury in games that ultimately don’t matter, but Sixers general manager Elton Brand left the door open to Embiid possibly missing a playoff game. When the 76ers open the playoffs against Brooklyn, the hope is for Embiid to play, but it is possible he’ll have to sit. Via ESPN.